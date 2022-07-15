CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

