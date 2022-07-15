Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 147.0% in June

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

CMLS opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

