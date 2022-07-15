Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 431,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CYRN stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cyren has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.58% of Cyren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.