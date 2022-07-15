CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 129.6% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHSCO opened at $27.47 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

