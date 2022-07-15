Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

RF opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

