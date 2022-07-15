Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 148,375 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,375 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.61.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

