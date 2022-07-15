Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,882,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

