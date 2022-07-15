Truist Financial Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

