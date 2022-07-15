Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 604 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

