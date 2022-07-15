Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.