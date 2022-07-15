Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 566 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 203,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

SNPS stock opened at $305.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

