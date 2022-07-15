Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,387 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

