ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

