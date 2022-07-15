Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,405 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 4.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

