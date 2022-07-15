Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

