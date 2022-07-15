Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $673.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

