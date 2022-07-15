Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLSR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR opened at $37.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

