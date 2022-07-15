Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 731 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

HCA opened at $167.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $229.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

