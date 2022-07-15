Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.25 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

