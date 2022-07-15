Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.34. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

