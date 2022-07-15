Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,952 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

