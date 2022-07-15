Truist Financial Corp Has $4.55 Million Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

NYSE DPG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

