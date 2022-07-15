AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

