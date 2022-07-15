Truist Financial Corp Purchases 62,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $33.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

