Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.04.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

