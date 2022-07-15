Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) PT Lowered to €2.90 at Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €2.15 ($2.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

