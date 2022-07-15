Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Lowered to GBX 615 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 680 ($8.09) to GBX 615 ($7.31) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.69) to GBX 755 ($8.98) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.25) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.73) to GBX 487 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($8.94) to GBX 678 ($8.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

