Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.60 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

EPM stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

