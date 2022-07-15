Stifel Nicolaus Cuts L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €405.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($410.00) to €421.00 ($421.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($450.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($339.00) to €350.00 ($350.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.56.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $97.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

