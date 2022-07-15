Stifel Nicolaus Cuts L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €405.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($410.00) to €421.00 ($421.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($450.00) to €420.00 ($420.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($339.00) to €350.00 ($350.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.56.
OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $97.48.
L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
