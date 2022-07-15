JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 580.5% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 993,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $134.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.