Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.