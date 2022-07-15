Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 52,228 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Ambac Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 222,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $11.40 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $49,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,254.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,245. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.