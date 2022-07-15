Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.