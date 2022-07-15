Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.