CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

CF Industries stock opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in CF Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in CF Industries by 98.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

