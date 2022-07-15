Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $701.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $598.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,222,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

