Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $134.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

