Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $57.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTV. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after acquiring an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

