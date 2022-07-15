Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $192.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $74,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after buying an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

