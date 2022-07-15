Raymond James Begins Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

