Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

CLCMF stock opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of 3.82 and a 12 month high of 22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.06.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.