Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
CLCMF stock opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of 3.82 and a 12 month high of 22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.06.
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinch AB (publ) (CLCMF)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.