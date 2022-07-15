Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

CLCMF stock opened at 3.82 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a 12 month low of 3.82 and a 12 month high of 22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.06.

About Sinch AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

