Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

