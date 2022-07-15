Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.49.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.47 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.