PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) vs. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10%

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 8.82 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -5.91

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.08, suggesting a potential upside of 172.55%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.