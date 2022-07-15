Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Head to Head Review

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Tekla Life Sciences Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.45% 11.32% 5.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 4.76 $27.78 million $1.24 9.60

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tekla Life Sciences Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Tekla Life Sciences Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as market position for services or products, experience of business management, technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotech Index and the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Tekla Life Sciences Investors was formed on February 20, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

