Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $345.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $246.52.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

