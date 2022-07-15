Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.10.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of LII opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $345.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.52.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

