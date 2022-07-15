Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.