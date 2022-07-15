Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.71 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $153,507,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

