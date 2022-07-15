Contrasting NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) & The Competition

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -26.67% -53.68% -8.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.46 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 17.16

NextPlay Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 741 5472 11605 260 2.63

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 59.74%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies rivals beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

