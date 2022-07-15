Bridgetown (BTWN) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgetown has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgetown’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridgetown and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgetown 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgetown Competitors 108 578 913 18 2.52

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 89.76%. Given Bridgetown’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgetown N/A $89.05 million 19.12 Bridgetown Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 28.12

Bridgetown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgetown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgetown N/A -64.69% 3.47% Bridgetown Competitors 34.60% -24.92% 2.90%

Summary

Bridgetown peers beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bridgetown (Get Rating)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

